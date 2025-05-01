‘Thoda bhatak gaye’: Sanjay Dutt on film industry’s state

Mumbai: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is back with a new movie called The Bhootnii, which will release in theatres on May 1. It is a mix of horror, comedy, and action. The film is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and stars Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and YouTuber BeYouNick.

The trailer shows Sanjay Dutt as a cool ghost hunter, and Mouni Roy plays a funny ghost named Mohabbat. There’s also a love story between Palak and Sunny. The movie promises to be full of fun, scary moments, and action.

Sanjay Dutt’s Emotional Talk

The film’s new song ‘Aaye Re Baba’ was launched at a big event. During the event, Sanjay Dutt gave an emotional speech. He said he feels sad seeing how the Bollywood industry is no longer united like before.

“ Dukh hota hai ki Industry aise bat chuki hai jo maine kabhi dekha nahi tha. Humlog ek family the, aur hamesha rahenge, thoda bhatak gaye hai. Main yahi kehna chahta hoon ki har picture important hoti hai ye industry ke liye and har picture ko woh mauka dena chahiye. (This is disheartening that the industry has been divided. We have been a family but have become a little off-track lately. All I want to say is every picture is important for the industry and every movie should get equal opportunity). The distributors and cinema owners, everybody should be equal with films. Chalo Bhootnii ko itna zor nahi diya ja raha hai lekin mujhe pata hai ye picture bahut aage niklegi. (Bhootnii might not have got much limelight but I feel the movie will do well). I request the film industry to be together as a family again and let’s help each other so that the film industry grows.” said Dutt.

He also shared that The Bhootnii is not getting enough support from cinema owners and distributors. But he believes that the movie will still do well.

Sanjay Dutt asked everyone in the film world to support each other and work as one team again.

“Let’s support all movies equally. This is how our film industry can grow and become stronger,” he said.

Box Office Clash on May 1

The Bhootnii will release on the same day as big films like Raid 2, Hit 3, and Retro. But with its fun mix of ghosts and comedy, it could be the surprise hit of the season.