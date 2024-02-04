Those in power after Independence were ashamed of their own culture: PM Modi

Modi said that the projects he unveiled will strengthen connectivity not only in the Northeast, but also the rest of South Asia.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th February 2024 1:49 pm IST
Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent: PM Modi
PM Modi (PTI Photo)

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that those in power after Independence could not understand the significance of places of worship and set a trend of being ashamed of their own culture for political reasons.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Addressing a massive rally in Guwahati after unveiling projects worth Rs 11,600 crore, Modi said that no country can progress by erasing its past.

“However the situation has changed in the last 10 years,” he said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Modi’s guarantee is ‘guarantee of unemployment’: Priyanka Gandhi

Modi said that the projects he unveiled will strengthen connectivity not only in the Northeast, but also the rest of South Asia.

He said that peace has returned to Assam in the last 10 years and over 7,000 people have put down arms and returned to the mainstream.

“A record number of tourists have visited the region in the past decade,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th February 2024 1:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button