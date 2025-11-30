Thousands attend 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 350th Martyrdom Day of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, was observed with solemnity and devotion on Sunday, with thousands of devotees paying homage to his supreme sacrifice for religious freedom and human rights.

A large gathering of Sikh devotees from across Telangana participated in the Vishaal Kirtan Darbar (mass congregation) held at NTR Stadium and Indira Park. The event was organised by the Prabandhak Committee of Gurudwara Saheb Sitafalmandi, Secunderabad, in coordination with all Sikh Gurudwaras in the state.

Renowned Ragi Jathas, including Bhai Anantvir Singh (USA), Bhai Gurdev Singh (Australia), Gyani Sher Singh (Ambala) captivated the devotees with renditions. They highlighted Guru Tegh Bahadur’s teachings on national integration, peace, brotherhood and justice.

Speakers recalled Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, revered as Hind Di Chadar (Shield of India), for his unparalleled courage and sacrifice in defending the right to religious freedom. Guru Sahib was martyred in 1675 at Chandni Chowk, Delhi, after he refused to abandon his faith, becoming an enduring symbol of resistance against oppression. They urged devotees to imbibe his values of truth, compassion, integrity and respect for diversity.

After the congregation concluded, Guru-Ka-Langar (community kitchen) was served to all devotees.