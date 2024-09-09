Thousands of Jordanians honour Maher Al-Jazi who killed 3 Israelis

Thousands of Jordanians gathered in Amman on Monday, September 9, to honour 39-year-old Maher Al-Jazi who killed three Israelis at the Allenby Bridge border crossing.

According to the Israeli Defence Forces statement, on Sunday, Al-Jazi arrived at the Allenby Bridge in a truck, exited the vehicle, and opened fire on Israeli security forces resulting in the killing of three Israeli soldiers before being shot dead by security personnel.

As per the reports, his funeral was held in the Jordanian capital city Amman.

A large number of the crowd carrying Palestinian flags gathered at the funeral of Al-Jazi and chanted eulogise for him as heroic, describing him as a martyr in the struggle against Israel’s occupation. Palestinian resistance factions also praised Al-Jazi’s actions.

Following the shooting attack, the Israel Airports Authority released a statement stating it has shut down the Allenby Bridge along with the Wadi Araba Crossing, or Yitzhak Rabin Crossing, between Israel’s Red Sea resort city of Eilat and Jordan’s Aqaba, and the Jordan River Crossing, or Sheikh Hussein Bridge, between Israel’s Beit She’an and Jordan’s Irbid.

Maintaining a distance, Jordan’s Interior Ministry said that the shooting incident at the West Bank-Jordan border crossing was an ‘individual act’.