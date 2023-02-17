Thrashed over love affair, youth succumbs to his injuries in Gujarat

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th February 2023 10:13 pm IST
RTI activist
Representative Image

Ahmedabad: The police in Gujarat’s Palanpur are looking for three to four miscreants who thrashed a youth after kidnapping him in a love affair case. The injured youth later succumbed to his injuries.

Banaskanatha district SP Akshayraj Makwana told mediapersons on Friday, “According to Aryan Modi’s dying declaration, on Thursday afternoon, he was kidnapped by three to four persons, as he was having an affair with a girl.”

Also Read
Karnataka: Dalit woman thrashed as cow strays on upper caste land

They took him to an isolated place, where they first beat up Aryan, and then forced him to drink some liquid. Later, he was abandoned on the road after which he returned home. On seeing his condition, Aryan’s family members rushed him to a hospital, Makwana said.

When the police came to know about the incident, they first recorded Aryan’s statement in the presence of an executive magistrate. Aryan later succumbed to his injuries.

The police have formed four teams to nab the accused persons.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th February 2023 10:13 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button