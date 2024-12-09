Threat message against PM: Mumbai cops nab man from Ajmer

"He was tracked down with the help of technical support and arrested from Ajmer. He has been served a notice to remain present in court. Further probe is underway," the official added.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 9th December 2024 11:07 pm IST
Trafficker nabbed in Hyderabad after 2,500 km chase


Mumbai: A 37-year-old man was held from Ajmer in Rajasthan for allegedly sending a message to the Mumbai traffic police helpline threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Monday.

Jharkhand resident Mohammad Nadim Baig Mirza was held by a team of Worli police, the official added.

“Our probe has found Mirza, who works as a turner in a private firm, was angry as its owner asked him to go home for coming to work after consuming alcohol. In anger, he sent the threat message against the PM to the Mumbai traffic police helpline on Saturday. A case was registered at the time with Worli police station,” the official said.



