Three arrested for drunk driving in Filmnagar

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad’s Filmnagar area on Monday, April 1. The incident occurred on March 28.

The accused were identified as B Raj Kiran, 28, B Mallikarjun, 21, and K Snehit, 24. Raj Kiran drove the car which crashed into a few vehicles and damaged them. The accused were arrested based on a complaint filed by Hasmathullah Khan, whose bike was damaged in the incident.

The Filmnagar police registered a case under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving.

On March 22, the Hyderabad police released data showing that 1099 people were booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad from March 15-21. Only one woman was among the offenders.