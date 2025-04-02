Three arrested for drunk driving in Filmnagar

On March 22, the Hyderabad police released data showing that 1099 people were booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad from March 15-21.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd April 2025 11:21 am IST
Three arrested for drunk driving in Filmnagar
Representational image

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad’s Filmnagar area on Monday, April 1. The incident occurred on March 28.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The accused were identified as B Raj Kiran, 28, B Mallikarjun, 21, and K Snehit, 24. Raj Kiran drove the car which crashed into a few vehicles and damaged them. The accused were arrested based on a complaint filed by Hasmathullah Khan, whose bike was damaged in the incident.

Also Read
Hyderabad reports 1099 drunk driving cases in a week, only one woman booked

The Filmnagar police registered a case under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving.

MS Creative School

On March 22, the Hyderabad police released data showing that 1099 people were booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad from March 15-21. Only one woman was among the offenders.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd April 2025 11:21 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button