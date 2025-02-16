Three arrested for forgery in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested on Saturday, February 15 for forgery in Hyderabad. They have been sent to judicial remand.

The accused were identified as Todupunoori Santosh Kuma, 35, Bandi Parsharamul, 34 and Teljeer Vamshi Krishna 37 all natives of Siddipet.

According to Chandrakanth Goud, the complainant, he was threatened, and tortured, and the accused interfered in his personal life through surveillance and blackmailed him.

Investigation revealed that Kumar who owned Bhavani Communications in Siddipet had issued a SIM card illegally using the personal identity documents of a villager to Parshuramulu and Vamshi Krishna.

Also Read Hyderabad: Wanted man carrying knife arrested in Falaknuma

Parshuramulu and Vamsi Krishna conspired with a few others to procure fake SIM cards and threaten victims.

Previously, Vamshi Krishna was working with the complainant, during his unemployment period after he was removed from the Arogyasri department on corruption charges.

Later, in June 2023, he was reappointed to the camp office (Peshi) of Harish Rao, the former Telangana health minister until December 2023.

The accused were arrested under section 66 of the IT Act by the Panjagutta police.