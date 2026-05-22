Three arrested for friend’s house robbery in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a shocking case of betrayal, Chikkajala police have arrested a contractor and his two associates for allegedly carrying out a robbery at the house of his own friend’s family in Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Gurupasad, Arbaaz and Jibraan, were arrested after a detailed investigation.

The incident occurred on April 18 at Hunasamaranahalli in Bengaluru outskirts, where two masked men allegedly entered the residence of Krishnachari late at night. Police said the accused threatened the family members with knives and looted gold ornaments, silver items and cash before fleeing from the spot.

During investigation, police found that Gurupasad, who had been entrusted with the construction work of the family’s new house, was the mastermind behind the crime. Gurupasad was reportedly a close friend of Krishnachari’s son Sudarshan and had taken up the construction project at a reduced cost due to their friendship.

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However, repeated disagreements over construction quality and payment issues allegedly led to resentment. Investigators said Gurupasad then planned the robbery and involved Arbaaz and Jibraan, who were working under him at the construction site.

On the night of the robbery, the accused allegedly forced the family to hand over the cupboard keys and looted valuables, including 79 grams of gold, 64 grams of silver and ₹12 lakh cash.

Krishnachari later told police that when the family begged the robbers not to take away all their money, the accused surprisingly returned ₹50,000 and warned them against approaching the police.

The accused had been absconding since the robbery. After an extensive search operation lasting nearly two months, Chikkajala police succeeded in tracing and arresting them.

Police have seized ₹12 lakh cash, gold and silver ornaments worth approximately ₹24 lakh, a car, a motorcycle and two mobile phones from the accused. Further probe is in progress.