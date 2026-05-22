Yatnal questions BJP leadership, attacks Congress over case withdrawals

Vijayapura: Senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has intensified his criticism of both the Congress government and the Karnataka BJP leadership, alleging that the state administration is encouraging “appeasement politics” by withdrawing criminal cases linked to communal violence.

Addressing the media in Vijayapura, Yatnal accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of taking decisions that could weaken law and order in the state. He referred to the withdrawal of cases connected to incidents such as the KG Halli-DJ Halli violence and the Hubballi police station attack, stating that such moves would embolden anti-social elements.

The BJP MLA also took aim at Karnataka BJP president B. Y. Vijayendra, saying there was a leadership vacuum within the party in Karnataka. He alleged that the current leadership was unable to effectively oppose the Congress government on key issues.

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On the issue of selecting the next BJP state president, Yatnal urged the party high command to gather opinions from a broader section of party leaders, including current and former legislators. According to him, limiting consultations to a small group would not provide an accurate picture of the party’s internal mood.

Yatnal further alleged that some religious leaders were influencing the leadership selection process in favour of Vijayendra. He claimed that several BJP office-bearers in the state were closely aligned with the current president and would naturally support his continuation.

The remarks come amid increasing speculation over possible changes in the Karnataka BJP leadership ahead of upcoming political developments in the state.