Three arrested for murder of man at Red Hills

Hyderabad: The Nampally police took into custody three persons who had murdered a man on Thursday afternoon at Red Hills, Hyderabad.

The three people were taken into custody by the police from different places.

The police sources said two accused had stabbed the victim Ayaan Qureshi to death while the other one waited to pick them up from the spot and help in their escape.

The police suspect a few more people had helped them in conspiring and executing the murder. The murder of Ayaan Qureshi is revenge for the murder he had committed at Kanchanbagh in 2020 when he was a juvenile.

Ayaan Qureshi, along with others, had murdered his brother-in-law in 2020.