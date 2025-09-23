Three arrested in Rajendranagar rape and murder case

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a 32-year-old woman at Kismathpur here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Meka Durga Reddy, 33, Mohd Imran, 25, and Gulam Dastagir Khan, 26.

The accused, Durga Reddy, is cab driver and a resident of Langar Houz. He has previously been involved in 4 cases of theft under different police stations.

The other two are auto-drivers from Tolichowki and also have a criminal history. Dastagir Khan has previously booked under two cases of theft while Imran had been booked for rash driving and endangering human life.

They were arrested on September 22 for kidnap, gangrape, sexual assault, and murder of the woman on September 14 under a bridge, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

On September 16, some local residents alerted the police after noticing the woman’s body near bushes and a case under relevant sections of BNS was registered at Rajendranagar police station, a police official said.

The victim, missing for three days, was spotted intoxicated near a pillar on September 14 by Durga Reddy, who lured her into an auto-rickshaw, bought her beer and biryani, and sexually assaulted her near a function hall.

He then dropped her at Aramghar X Roads. Later, two the auto-rickshaw drivers coerced her into their three-wheeler and drove to Kismathpur bridge, where they raped her, and when she resisted, one of them fatally assaulted her with sticks. They fled, leaving her body in the bushes, the release said.

(With inputs from PTI)