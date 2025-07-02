Three arrested in rowdy sheeter Syed Shayed murder case

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally police apprehended three persons who allegedly had murdered rowdy sheeter Syed Shahed, who was killed four days ago.

The accused are 25-year-old Y Hanak alias Munna, 24-year-old Mohd Sajid, and 25-year-old Mohd Sameer Khan.

According to police, Syed Shahed was in a garment business and fostered a rivalry with Sameer Khan. In order to usurp his influence, Sameer, along with Munna and Sajid, hatched a plan to kill Shahed.

On June 29, they invited Shahed for drinks to an open ground situated in Dev Istana Homes, Prakash Nagar.

“Sajid stabbed Shahed on the throat with a broken liquor bottle while Munna smashed his head,” said K Suresh Kumar, DCP Balanagar zone.

Police also seized wine bottles, stones with blood stains, blood-soaked clothes and mobile phones of the accused.

Syed Shayed was the son of well-known late rowdy sheeter Syed Wahed Pahelwan.