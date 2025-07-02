Three arrested in rowdy sheeter Syed Shayed murder case

Syed Shayed was the son of well-known late rowdy sheeter Syed Wahed Pahelwan.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd July 2025 3:18 pm IST
Representational Image of crime scene
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally police apprehended three persons who allegedly had murdered rowdy sheeter Syed Shahed, who was killed four days ago.

The accused are 25-year-old Y Hanak alias Munna, 24-year-old Mohd Sajid, and 25-year-old Mohd Sameer Khan.

According to police, Syed Shahed was in a garment business and fostered a rivalry with Sameer Khan. In order to usurp his influence, Sameer, along with Munna and Sajid, hatched a plan to kill Shahed.

MS Creative School

On June 29, they invited Shahed for drinks to an open ground situated in Dev Istana Homes, Prakash Nagar.

“Sajid stabbed Shahed on the throat with a broken liquor bottle while Munna smashed his head,” said K Suresh Kumar, DCP Balanagar zone.

Police also seized wine bottles, stones with blood stains, blood-soaked clothes and mobile phones of the accused.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Syed Shayed was the son of well-known late rowdy sheeter Syed Wahed Pahelwan.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd July 2025 3:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button