Three construction workers injured in accident in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: As many as three construction workers were injured due to soil collapse at a construction site in Gachibowli on Thursday, July 30.

The injured are migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh. They were shifted to Care Hospital in Gachibowli. The incident occurred when the workers were laying the pillar bed, and the soil loosened due to continuous rains.

Soon after the incident, two workers came out from the site, and one worker was caught in the soil, and the other workers rescued him after a bit of struggle.

The trapped workers were rescued by fellow labourers and shifted to a private hospital. Two of them, Ram Karan, 24, and Ajesh, 26, sustained minor injuries and were discharged after treatment. The third worker, Suresh, 34, is hospitalised and is stated to be in a stable condition.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Gachibowli police said, “The incident occurred at 11 AM on Thursday. The building belongs to Chukkapalli Krishna Karthik.” A case has been registered under section 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and an investigation is underway.