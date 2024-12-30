Three contestants get closer to Bigg Boss 18 finale, Vivian out

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18, one of the most-watched reality shows, is heading into its final stretch as the grand finale approaches, rumored to take place on January 19. With just 10 contestants remaining, the competition is fiercer than ever. However, the makers of the show are yet to make an official announcement about the finale date.

This week has turned out to be a dramatic one, with seven housemates nominated for Week 13, leaving their fates in the hands of the audience’s votes. The nominated contestants for elimination this week are: Eisha Singh, Chahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena and Shrutika Arjun.

In a surprising twist, some of the strongest players, including television heartthrobs Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra, are now on the chopping block.

Bigg Boss 18 Finale Nears

Meanwhile, three contestants – Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, and Shilpa Shirodkar – have secured their spots in Week 14, avoiding the danger zone this time. Their safe status brings them one step closer to the grand finale.

With only two weeks left until the finale, every move and decision in the house is being scrutinized. The tension is palpable, and viewers are eagerly waiting to see which of the seven nominated contestants will bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house this week.

The finale is just around the corner and fans are buzzing with excitement and rooting for their favorites. Who will survive the chopping block, and who will make it to the final week? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.