Three criminals held after exchange of fire with police in Chandigarh

The Operation Cell of the Chandigarh police received a tip-off about the movement of three criminals near the bus stand here, said a police official.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th May 2026 11:26 am IST
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Chandigarh: Three criminals were arrested following an exchange of fire with police in Chandigarh, an official said on Tuesday, May 19.

The Operation Cell of the Chandigarh police received a tip-off about the movement of three criminals near the bus stand here, said a police official.

When the police team tried to apprehend them, the criminals opened fire. A bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of a policeman and he escaped unhurt, said the official.

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Three rounds were fired by the accused, the police said.

The criminals, who are suspected to be members of the Bambiha gang, were apprehended.

Three weapons have allegedly been recovered from their possession, said the police, adding that further investigation in the matter was underway.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th May 2026 11:26 am IST

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