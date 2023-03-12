AP: 2 Singapore residents, driver killed as car collides with oil tanker

Hyderabad: Three dead in a tragic accident near Ramapuram, Chittoor when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with an oil tanker. The driver along with the couple was reportedly dead on the spot.

The accident occurred at 8 am near Ramapuram village in Chittoor district, Nagari Urban police official stated.

Nagajyothi and Yuvarajan, a couple hired a private vehicle to travel from Chennai to Tirumala. En route, the driver, who was in his twenties, lost control of the car and collided with an oil tanker.

Passengers travelling in a car behind them survived minor injuries. They informed the police that after the car collided with the oil tanker, the tanker dragged it into a ditch beside the road.

According to the police, the couple is a resident of India but has been living in Singapore for sometime now.