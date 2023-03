A KSRTC bus in Kerala met with an accident after colliding with a car near Kizhavallor in the Pathanamthitta district. Thereafter, the bus rammed into the wall of a church. Several passengers were injured in the accident.

The injured passengers were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. The CCTV footage of the incident portrays the pace at which the accident occurred on the curvy road.

#WATCH | Kerala: A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus met with an accident after colliding with a car near Kizhavallor in Pathanamthitta district. Thereafter, the bus rammed into the wall of a church. Injured passengers were rushed to hospital. pic.twitter.com/SiFjOvDLsR — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

More details about the incident are awaited.