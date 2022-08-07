Three dead in bomb blast on second day of attacks in Kabul

Reports from the explosion scene said that the explosives were put in a pot on the side of the road

Published: 7th August 2022 9:56 am IST
Kabul: Three persons were killed and seven others were injured in a blast in Kabul’s Pol-e-Sukhta area on Saturday evening, according to Mawlawi Zabihullah, commander of PD6 in Kabul, media reports said.

Reports from the explosion scene said that the explosives were put in a pot on the side of the road, Tolo News reported.

It has been reported that security forces were not harmed in the explosion. Saturday’s explosion took place relatively close to Friday’s blast.

According to the Kabul Security Command, the explosion on Friday in the Sarkariz area killed eight people while 18 others were injured. Daesh has claimed responsibility for Friday’s blast.

