Three Emiratis jailed in Ras Al Khaimah for framing Indian businessman in fake drug case

A criminal court in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has sentenced three Emiratis — two men and a woman — to prison terms ranging from 10 to 15 years for falsely implicating an Indian businessman, who was also their business partner, in a fake drug case.

Those convicted have been identified as S R, his wife, and her brother, A A.

According to multiple media reports, the plot, driven by business rivalry and greed, was a calculated attempt to destroy the Indian businessman’s reputation and seize full control of their shared company.

S R and his wife were each sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined 50,000 Dirham. A A, deemed the primary offender, received a 15-year prison sentence and a fine of Dh 100,000.

The court found that S R had enlisted his brother-in-law, A A, who had a known history of drug use, to plant illegal substances in the Indian businessman’s vehicle. S R then filed a police report, triggering a search and the subsequent arrest of his business partner.

However, Indian businessman tested negative for drugs, leading investigators to dig deeper. He disclosed ongoing disputes with S R, who had tried to end their partnership and take full control of the business.

It is reported that further inquiry led to a full confession from S R, who admitted to orchestrating the frame-up with the help of his wife and her brother. All three were prosecuted and handed their respective sentences by the court.