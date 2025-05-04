Three Emiratis jailed in Ras Al Khaimah for framing Indian businessman in fake drug case

Driven by business rivalry and greed, the plot aimed to ruin the Indian businessman’s reputation and take full control of their shared company.

Man behind bars
Representational photo

A criminal court in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has sentenced three Emiratis — two men and a woman — to prison terms ranging from 10 to 15 years for falsely implicating an Indian businessman, who was also their business partner, in a fake drug case.

Those convicted have been identified as S R, his wife, and her brother, A A.

According to multiple media reports, the plot, driven by business rivalry and greed, was a calculated attempt to destroy the Indian businessman’s reputation and seize full control of their shared company.

S R and his wife were each sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined 50,000 Dirham. A A, deemed the primary offender, received a 15-year prison sentence and a fine of Dh 100,000.

The court found that S R had enlisted his brother-in-law, A A, who had a known history of drug use, to plant illegal substances in the Indian businessman’s vehicle. S R then filed a police report, triggering a search and the subsequent arrest of his business partner.

However, Indian businessman tested negative for drugs, leading investigators to dig deeper. He disclosed ongoing disputes with S R, who had tried to end their partnership and take full control of the business.

It is reported that further inquiry led to a full confession from S R, who admitted to orchestrating the frame-up with the help of his wife and her brother. All three were prosecuted and handed their respective sentences by the court.

