Three from Andhra Pradesh killed in road accident in Karnataka

Hubballi: Three persons from Andhra Pradesh were killed in a road accident on the national highway at Anchatageri near Hubballi city in Karnataka on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred after a private bus and a car collided head on.

All the car occupants died in the accident.

Another person, who got seriously injured, has been shifted to a hospital.

The victims hailed from Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Some of the passengers in the bus have suffered minor injuries.

The Hubballi Rural police have rushed to the spot and are investigating the matter.

Details are awaited.

