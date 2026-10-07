Three held for performing bike stunts, overspeeding in Attapur

Hyderabad: Three young men were arrested for creating a nuisance on public roads by performing bike stunts and overspeeding near Attapur, Hyderabad.

The Attapur patrolling police caught Mohinudin, 24, from Himayathnagar; Mohammed Rizwan, 21, from Charminar; and Tohid, 19, from Kachiguda near Pillar No 257 of the PVNR Expressway for driving rashly and creating chaos, endangering themselves and commuters.

Also Read Three booked after drone spots risky bike stunts in Hyderabad

The stunts were done to create social media content. Further, none of the vehicles bore registered number plates, said police.

A case under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the BNS and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act is registered.