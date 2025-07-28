Three held for selling duplicate Apple products in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested for selling duplicate Apple products in Hyderabad On July 25. Duplicate products worth Rs 3 crore were seized from them.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Shahid Ali, 48, a resident of Miralam Mandi, a native of Uttar Pradesh; Irfan Ali, 49, a resident of LB Nagar and native of UP and Santosh Rajpurohit, 39, a resident of Afzalgunj.

Also Read Hyderabad woman abandons toddler at bus stand for Instagram friend

The police seized 28 Apple Watches, 1145 Airpods, 52 USB cables, 14 UB adaptors, four power bank and others. Shahid procured the material from a dealer and stored it at his residence. Irfan purchased the same from Shahi and sold them and Santosh placed the counterfiet products at his store in Koti.

Based on a tip off the Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone Team in coordination with copyright representatives of Apple Inc, raided the locations, seized the material and arrested the accused.