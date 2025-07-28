Three held for selling duplicate Apple products in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested for selling duplicate Apple products in Hyderabad On July 25. Duplicate products worth Rs 3 crore were seized from them.
The accused were identified as Mohammed Shahid Ali, 48, a resident of Miralam Mandi, a native of Uttar Pradesh; Irfan Ali, 49, a resident of LB Nagar and native of UP and Santosh Rajpurohit, 39, a resident of Afzalgunj.
The police seized 28 Apple Watches, 1145 Airpods, 52 USB cables, 14 UB adaptors, four power bank and others. Shahid procured the material from a dealer and stored it at his residence. Irfan purchased the same from Shahi and sold them and Santosh placed the counterfiet products at his store in Koti.
Based on a tip off the Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone Team in coordination with copyright representatives of Apple Inc, raided the locations, seized the material and arrested the accused.