Three held for selling duplicate Apple products in Hyderabad

Duplicate products worth Rs 3 crore were seized from them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 28th July 2025 2:40 pm IST
Hyderabad: Three people were arrested for selling duplicate Apple products in Hyderabad On July 25. Duplicate products worth Rs 3 crore were seized from them.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Shahid Ali, 48, a resident of Miralam Mandi, a native of Uttar Pradesh; Irfan Ali, 49, a resident of LB Nagar and native of UP and Santosh Rajpurohit, 39, a resident of Afzalgunj.

The police seized 28 Apple Watches, 1145 Airpods, 52 USB cables, 14 UB adaptors, four power bank and others. Shahid procured the material from a dealer and stored it at his residence. Irfan purchased the same from Shahi and sold them and Santosh placed the counterfiet products at his store in Koti.

Based on a tip off the Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone Team in coordination with copyright representatives of Apple Inc, raided the locations, seized the material and arrested the accused.

