Published: 13th March 2023 10:41 pm IST
Three including juvenile held in student abduction and gang rape case
Gurugram: In prompt action, three accused, including a juvenile, in an abduction and gang rape case of a 14-year-old school student in Gurugram have been taken into custody, police said on Monday.

“Three, including a juvenile, have been apprehended, the juvenile has been produced before Juvenile Justice Board on Monday. The case is under investigation and the remaining accused will be apprehended soon. Strict action will be taken against all those who are involved in spreading the filmed video,” Gurugram police spokesman Subhash Boken said.

The victim’s father had filed a complaint that his daughter, a Class 8 student, was abducted from her school during a sports programme on December 18 last year by three youths, who took her to a hilly area and took turns to rape her.

They accused had also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The three accused also made an objectionable video of the girl and uploaded it on social media.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against three accused under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act at Sohna Sadar Police Station on Saturday.

