Three Indian expats bag Rs 2.67 lakh each in Mahzooz draw

Three Indian ex-pats including a five-time Mahzooz draw winner on Friday bagged an amount of Dh 10,000 (Rs 2.67 lakh) each in the latest draw.

The 55-year-old pharmaceutical firm manager, Subhramanian, from Sharjah along with two other Indian ex-pats stationed in Saudi Arabia won Dh 10,000 in the latest Mahzooz draw. All the three winners said that the amount will help fund their daughters’ dreams, reported Khaleej Times.

Among Subhramanian’s top priorities is to fulfil his daughter’s dream of making it to the music industry. “My 15-year-old daughter is a keyboard prodigy who has been handpicked by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. This money will help fulfil her ambition of becoming a sound engineer,” the expat was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

Ibraheem, a 54-year-old electronics dealer living in Saudi Arabia, is excited about being able to fund his daughter’s studies in medicine.

“I can now help her finish medical school thanks to Mahzooz. This money came to me so I could improve her life and fulfil her ambitions. I consider my daughter my lucky charm,” he said.