UAE: 2 Indians win over Rs 20 lakh each in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriates have won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 20,76,668) in the 69th Mahzooz weekly draw.

Indian expatriates Hameed and Syed — had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, March 19.

26-year-old Hameed, who works as a bike messenger in Sharjah, is delighted to win the draw. He will be using this money to assist his family build their dream house back in India.

Also Read UAE: Three Indian expats win over Rs Rs 16L each in Emirates Draw

“I was really shocked when my friend called me to tell me that I had won. I couldn’t believe him at first. Then, I checked YouTube and saw my name on the show and finally believed it. But the news only sunk in only after I received a call from Mahzooz,” Hameed told Gulf News.

37-year-old Syed, who works as a hospital clinical assistant in UAE, is a regular Mahzooz draw participant.

Also Read UAE: Indian man wins over Rs 20 lakh in Mahzooz draw

“I’m not sure how I will spend this money, but I know it will go towards improving our home and my family’s living conditions,” Gulf News quoted Syed.

Other winners

The 69th weekly live Mahzooz grand draw also saw 35 winners sharing the 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,07,66,686) second-tier prize, after correctly getting four out of five of the winning numbers (5-11-29-42-45) in the grand draw.

The next draw will be broadcast live on March 26 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). Participants can participate in both the Mahzooz Mega Draw and the Raffle Draw by registering on the app and website.