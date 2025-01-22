Three Indian expats in Kuwait die of suffocation after lighting fire to stay warm

In a heartbreaking incident in the Wafra region of Kuwait, three Indian expatriates tragically died of suffocation after lighting a fire in their room to stay warm during a cold spell.

The individuals who perished in the incident were a 31-year-old Mohammed Yasin and 45-year-old Mohammed Junaid, both hailing from Mangalpet, Tamil Nadu, along with a third man from Rajasthan, were domestic workers. Another Tamil Nadu resident, who was also in the room, is currently in a hospital in an unconscious state.

According to a report by Kerala daily Manorama Online, the tragedy unfolded when the workers light a fire and set up a makeshift tent in their sponsor’s yard. Afterward, they brought the smoldering embers back into their room to keep them warm.

Unfortunately, the smoke from the fire quickly spread, and the door was closed. It is believed that carbon monoxide produced by the fire filled the room, leading to the tragic suffocation

It is reported that the bodies have been shifted to the hospital.

This tragic event underscores the importance of proper heating methods and ventilation, especially when working in extreme weather conditions.