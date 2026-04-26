Three injured as RTC bus collides with water tanker in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three people were injured when an RTC bus collided with a water tanker at Mokilla in Ranga Reddy district on Saturday night, April 25.

The accident occurred around 9.45 pm near Bangarumaisamma U-turn in Janwada, when an RTC bus travelling from Shankarpally towards Narsingi sideswiped a water tanker.

The bus driver, conductor and a passenger were injured in the impact.

The injured have been identified as driver Ravinder, 40, conductor Laxman Kumar, 50, and passenger Ismail, 30. All three were shifted to Renovo Hospital, Langar House, for treatment.