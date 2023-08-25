Three Jamia Millia Islamia alumni were part of Mission Chandrayan-3

New Delhi: Three alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) namely Amit Kumar Bhardwaj, Mohd Kashif and Areeb Ahmad were part of the historical third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

JMI has expressed pleasure in the participation of its former students and told IANS that it is a moment of great pride for Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

“With this historic success, India has become the first country to land near the Moon’s South Pole,” the JMI administration said.

All three, Amit Kumar Bhardwaj, Mohd. Kashif and Areeb Ahmad were students of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Technology in JMI and completed their B.Tech in the year 2019.

JMI administration said that Amit, Kashif and Areeb cleared ISRO’s Centralised Recruitment Board-2019 Exam for the post of Scientist/Engineer.

“ISRO declared the result of the Exam in September 2021. Kashif had secured the first position in the exam and all three were selected for the post of the Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’-Mechanical (Post No. BE002),” JMI said.

Elated over the development, JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar said: “I take this opportunity to first congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of the mission.

“It is an occasion of national celebration and we are happier particularly to know that our students were also part of this historical mission. I congratulate them on their success and wish them good luck in their future endeavours. Jamia fraternity is proud of them.”

V-C said that they have become role models for the students of the varsity and that the students will get motivated to work hard to take the country to greater heights.

On Wednesday, the university had made special arrangements at several places on the campus to watch the live telecast of the soft landing of Vikram Lander of Chandrayan-3.

V-C said that the gathering in the Faculty of Engineering Auditorium and other venues of the university clapped and cheered in joy as soon as the Chandrayan-3 landed on the moon.