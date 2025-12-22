Three killed after lorry rams into stationary Bolero in Mancherial

Hyderabad: Three people were killed and 10 injured after a lorry rammed into a stationary Bolero near Jaipur village of Mancherial district, Telangana, in the early hours of Monday, December 22.

According to Jaipur police station house officer (SHO), the lorry was carrying over 20 daily wage labourers from Maharashtra to Sultanpur village in Karimnagar.

At the Indaram X-road, the Bolero driver parked his vehicle on the side to attend nature’s call. The speeding lorry rammed into the vehicle, killing one man on the spot and injuring 10, including two women who sustained grievous injuries.

“On information, the injured were taken to the hospital where two women succumbed,” the SHO told Siasat.com.

Lorry driver, Ramesh, has been arrested under sections 106 (causing death by rash or negligent acts) and 125 (rash or negligent driving that endanger human life or personal safety) of the BNS.

Further investigations are on.