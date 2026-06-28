Three killed as commercial building collapses in Raichur

Three people are seriously injured. They are under critical care.

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Collapsed commercial building in Raichur with rescue workers and onlookers present.

Raichur: Three young men were killed, two on the spot, after a portion of a commercial complex collapsed near the bus stand in Devadurga town of Raichur district on Sunday, June 28. The incident occurred in a busy commercial area, triggering panic among shopkeepers and passers-by.

Those who died on the spot have been identified as 27-year-old Ravikumar of Kydigera village and 26-year-old Nagaraj Kyadigera. Arjun, 21, who was shifted to Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), died later. The condition of Umesh, Prabhu and Abhishekh is said to be critical.

According to preliminary information, the commercial complex was functioning as usual with shops open for business when the staircase and a section of the building’s wall suddenly gave way. At the time of the collapse, the four youths were walking along the road adjacent to the building and were trapped beneath the debris.

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Local residents and emergency responders rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts. While two victims were pulled out dead, the injured were shifted to the hospital after receiving first aid at the scene.

Devadurga police visited the accident site, cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation into the cause of the collapse. Officials suspect structural failure, though the exact reason will be established after a technical inspection.

Devadurga MLA Karemma Nayak also visited the site, reviewed the rescue operations and sought details of the incident from police officials. She later met the bereaved families to offer condolences and visited the injured at the hospital to enquire about their condition.

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A case has been registered, and authorities are expected to examine whether negligence in the maintenance of the building contributed to the fatal accident.

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