Three killed as truck rams into hut near Hyderabad ORR

Hyderabad: Three members of a family were killed when a truck rammed into their hut after the driver lost control over the vehicle on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Hyderabad on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Kolluru in Tellapur municipality of Sangareddy district.

According to police, a rice-laden truck from Haryana, which was heading towards Gachibowli, rammed into the roadside hut at the ORR exit. The driver lost control over the vehicle after he dozed off. The truck hit the railing while coming down from ORR and rammed into a hut.

Three daily wage workers living in the hut died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Rathod (48), his wife Kamalabai (43) and their 23-year-old son. They hailed from Karnataka and were living in the hut. Families of about 30 workers were living in the huts and the family of Rathod was one of them.

Locals pulled out the bodies and informed the police. A police officer said they have registered and taken up further investigation.

Local MLA Mahipal Reddy consoled the relatives of the deceased family and promised to make arrangements to send the bodies to their native place.