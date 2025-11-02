Three killed, two injured in Bibinagar road mishap

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident near Bibinagar in the early hours of Sunday, November 2.

The accident occurred around 4.30 am when a speeding car carrying four occupants lost control and rammed into the median divider. The vehicle then struck a young couple standing by the roadside.

Man dies on spot, woman flung into nearby pond, drowns

The man died on the spot, while the woman was flung into a nearby pond and drowned. Rescue personnel later retrieved her body, and doctors declared her dead on arrival at the hospital.

Inside the car, a 32-year-old Hyderabad resident trapped in the mangled vehicle also died instantly. The car driver and another passenger suffered multiple injuries, including fractures and head trauma.

Victims rushed to Bhongir govt hospital

They were rushed to the government hospital in Bhongir, where their condition is said to be critical but stable.

The mishap caused traffic congestion for several kilometres along the busy stretch. Bibinagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation.