Three Maoists killed at Telangana-Chattisgarh border

Hyderabad: Three Maoists were killed in the Mulugu district at the Telangna-Chattisgarh border in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The encounter between the Maoists and Telangana Greyhounds took place at Venkatapuram (Nuguru) mandal. A constable of Greyhounds sustained injuries during the operation. Greyhounds is a police special forces unit of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police departments that specialise in counter-insurgency operations against Naxalite and Maoist terrorists.

It is suspected that the slain persons were divisional level leaders of the banned CPI Maoists (CPI(M)) as an INSAS assault rifle was reportedly recovered from the encounter site.

“Our combing parties are still there in the forests on the Chattisgarh-Telangana State border. The operation is still underway. We will give details later,” Mulugu SP Sangram Singh Ganpat Rao Patil said.

On December 27, six Maoists including four women were shot dead in the forest areas of the Telangana-Chattisgarh border. The encounter took place in the Pesalpaudu area of Sukma district. Security forces including the Greyhounds, the anti-Naxal commando force of Telangana, the CRPF, and Chhattisgarh police carried out the operation in the morning.