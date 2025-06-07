Three minors among 6 held for murder in Kapra after dispute over girl

Hyderabad: Six individuals, including three minors, have been arrested for allegedly beating a 16-year-old boy to death near Radhika Crossroad in Kapra.

The deceased, a resident of Janmabhoomi Nagar in Pragathi Nagar, had recently completed his Class X and was set to begin his Intermediate studies at a college in Secunderabad. He was also working part-time in catering during the summer vacation.

According to reports, a group of youngsters, including two brothers, arrived on motorcycles and launched a violent attack on the boy. They repeatedly punched and kicked him in the chest and stomach, and also assaulted his friends when they tried to step in.

The victim collapsed at the scene and was rushed to Hospital in Kapra, where doctors declared him dead.

Also Read Teen boy beaten to death in Kapra following dispute over girl

Following the incident, police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) read with Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The three minors were sent to a juvenile home, while the adults were remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

An official Kushaiguda police station stated to TOI that preliminary investigation suggests the assault was triggered by a dispute between the victim and one of the juvenile offenders over a girl from Safilguda.