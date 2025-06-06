Teen boy beaten to death in Kapra following dispute over girl

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy was fatally attacked by six people in Kushaiguda, Kapra, on Thursday, June 5, allegedly following an argument over a girl.

According to local reports, the boy had recently finished his SSC boards and had been working at a local caterer during his summer vacation. However, on Thursday, while he was at the Radhika crossroads, he was approached by the attackers who allegedly thrashed him for talking to a female friend over the phone.

Upon receiving information, police rushed the boy to a hospital. However, doctors confirmed that the boy was brought dead.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kushaiguda police informed that they have taken six accused into custody, three of them being minors. However, the identities of the accused are being kept confidential.