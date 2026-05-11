Three minors stab 18-year-old over enmity in Delhi’s Sultanpuri, one held

Police received a PCR call on Sunday informing that a youth has been taken to hospital with a stab injury on his left thigh.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th May 2026 2:49 pm IST
A image depicting stabbing used for representational purpose
Representational image

New Delhi: An 18-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by three juveniles in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area following a dispute over minor issues, police said on Monday, May 11.

They said police received a PCR call on Sunday informing that a youth has been taken to hospital with a stab injury on his left thigh.

The injured, identified as Naitik, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment.

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During inquiry, Naitik told police that three boys — aged 15 to 16 years — with whom he had previous enmity over minor issues, attacked him with a knife, a senior police officer said.

Based on the victim’s statement, a case has been registered at Sultanpuri police station, he said.

“One of the accused, a juvenile, has been apprehended. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining two involved in the attack,” the officer said, adding that further investigation is on to ascertain the actual reason for the stabbing.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th May 2026 2:49 pm IST

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