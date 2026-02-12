Three months on, govt yet to disburse ex gratia for Madinah bus accident

Hyderabad: Nearly three months after the tragic Madinah bus accident, which claimed the lives of 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad, the Telangana government is yet to release the ex gratia amount.

In this regard, Telangana Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday, February 12, held a press conference assuring the victim’s kin of speedy disbursal of the amount.

He said that the amount was sanctioned by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and explained that the delay occurred due to the CM’s “busy official schedule,” including municipal elections and other administrative responsibilities. He assured that the cheques would be handed to the affected families soon after the CM returns from Delhi.

The victim’s kin had been approved an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh by the state government and an additional Rs 2 lakh by the central government.

The minister said that the Minority Welfare Department is actively coordinating with the central government to ensure smooth and timely disbursement of funds.

He added that the sole survivor of the accident, Mohammed Abdul Shoeb, has been given a job at Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) as part of rehabilitation efforts.

On November 17 last year, a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims from Makkah to Madinah collided with a diesel tanker, leading to a devastating fire. A total of 45 pilgrims from Hyderabad lost their lives in the incident.

Among the deceased were 17 men, 18 women, and 10 children. Most of the victims belonged to the Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam, and Toli Chowki areas of Hyderabad.