Three Naxalites with total bounty of Rs 38 lakh surrender in Maharashtra

Gadchiroli: Three Naxalites carrying cumulative reward of Rs 38 lakh surrendered in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, a police official told PTI on Friday, February 14.

Vikram alias Sandip Tulavi (40), Nilabai alias Anusaya Uike (55) and Vasanti alias Dullo Hidami (36) laid down arms before officials of Gadchiroli police and the CRPF, he added.

“Tulavi and Uike carried rewards of Rs 16 lakh each on their heads, while the figure was Rs 6 lakh for Hidami. Tulavi is deputy commander of the outlawed movement’s company number 10, while Uike is divisional committee member of Kutul local operation squad. Hidami is also part of company number 10,” he said.

The official said 53 Naxalites have surrendered in Gadchiroli since 2022, including 20 in 2025.

“All necessary assistance will be provided to those surrendering and joining the mainstream,” Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said.

Nineteen members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrendered to the Bhadradri Kothagudem Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Telangana.

These surrenders included Maoist cadres operating in the Kanker, Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, one of the surrendered members held the rank of Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) and had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on their head, while two others were Area Committee Members (ACM), each carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh.

The remaining sixteen surrendered members were from the Village Committee and Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC)1.

Police stated that the Maoists decided to join the mainstream due to welfare programs for tribals in the area taken up by the police and CRPF.

The surrendered Maoists can benefit from welfare measures available to them under ‘Operation Cheyutha’.