Three new Forum Malls, luxury hotel to come up in Hyderabad by 2026

Hyderabad: Prestige Group, the real estate company that owns a chain of Forum Malls across the country, is set to expand their presence in the city. The company announced their plan to open three new shopping malls and a luxury hotel in Hyderabad, by 2026.

The company would be opening their flagship Forum Malls in The Prestige City high-rise apartment complex, in Budvel, and one in Banjara Hills.

The Forum at The Prestige City will be built on an area spanning 0.39 million square feet, inside the luxury high-rises in Budwel. It is scheduled to be completed and opened in the 2025/26 financial year.

Another mall which is also being built in Budvel, will span 1.05 million square feet and is expected to be completed and start its retail operations in 2026.

The mall announced for Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, is expected to be completed by 2026, offering a retail space of 0.62 million square feet. This will bring the company’s retail portfolio in Hyderabad to four, with its existing Sujana Forum Mall located in Kukatpally.

In addition to the Forum Mall projects, the Prestige Group has also announced their first hospitality project, in Hyderabad. The company is planning to build a luxury hotel in the Prestige City at Budvel, which would have 120 rooms.

The company currently operates luxury hotels and resorts in Bengaluru and Kochi.

The Prestige Group has completed over 300 projects, spanning over 180 million square feet of area across the country. The company also has 56 ongoing projects with a total developable area of 86 million square feet.