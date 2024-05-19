Three transgenders found dead in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

The identity of the deceased and the cause of the death are not known. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2024 2:46 pm IST


Kurnool: Three transgenders were found dead under suspicious circumstances near Kurnool town on Sunday.

Local residents found two bodies in a lake at Gargeyapuram near the town and informed the police.

Police later found another body on the lake bund. No injuries were found on the bodies of the deceased.

The bodies were shifted to Kurnool government hospital for autopsy.

