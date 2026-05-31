Three-year-old goes missing while playing in Hyderabad, traced within 12 hrs

Hyderabad: A family in Hyderabad’s Tappachabutra had a scare Saturday, May 30, after their three-year-old boy went missing while playing outside the house.

The family, residing near the Taj Function Hall in Sarwar Nagar, noticed Hamza’s absence at around 7:30 pm and started frantically searching.

After nearly five hours, they approached the Tappachabutra police station at around 1 am. A kidnapping case was registered, and police began their search.

At around 5 am, they found little Hamza at one of the houses in the same locality and safely reunited him with his family.

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The child was found by Taslim Begum, who denied any foul play. During questioning, she claimed that the boy had followed her as she was passing by the area.

Not knowing what to do, she approached the local mosque to make an announcement, but found no one there. She ultimately decided to take him to her house, fed him and made him go to sleep. She had planned to take the boy to the masjid the following morning, she said.

“We do not suspect her involvement in the boy’s disappearance; however, we are investigating the matter and will take action if anything suspicious is found.” Tappachabutra Station House Officer G Balakrishna told Siasat.com.