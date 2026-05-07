Three youths drown in stream in Telangana’s Siddipet

Hyderabad: Three youths drowned in a stream in Telangana’s Siddipet district, police said on Thursday, May 7.

The tragedy occurred at Nacharam in Wargal mandal of Siddipet district on Wednesday but came to light on Thursday.

According to police, the youths drowned in the Haldhi Vaagu near Nacharam on Wednesday.

Their bodies were retrieved on Thursday morning. The deceased have been identified as Yerragolla Prasanth (27), Vikas (26) and K. Anand Reddy (27).

All three youths were residents of Narsapur village in the same district. They had come to Toopran on Wednesday to attend the wedding of a friend.

Later, they went to Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Nacharam for darshan. While returning, they ventured into the stream.

When they did not return, their friends began a search. On Thursday morning, their bodies were recovered from the stream.

Police shifted the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Though none of them knew how to swim, they ventured deep into the stream and drowned.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Meanwhile, three persons were injured in a road accident near Venkateshwarlapalli in Koheda mandal of Siddipet district.

According to police, a DCM van loaded with mangoes overturned, injuring the three persons travelling in the vehicle.

Local people took away the mangoes strewn on the road after the accident.

In another accident in the Suryapet district of Telangana, a private travel bus collided with a DCM vehicle.

The accident occurred at Dwarakunt in Kodad mandal. A private travel bus heading to Vijayawada from Hyderabad rammed into the DCM vehicle.

According to the police, there were 30 passengers in the bus. Some of the passengers suffered minor injuries.

On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Police suspect that the bus driver dozed off, resulting in the collision. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.