Watch: Thrissur temple gets life-like mechanical elephant

A life-size mechanical elephant named Kombara Kannan was gifted to Kombara Sreekrishna Swami Temple, Thrissur on Wednesday, February 5. People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), in collaboration with sitarist Anoushka Shankar, who earned two Grammy nominations this year, has donated the mechanical elephant to the temple in honour of their commitment to never hire or keep real elephants.

The mechanical animal stands three feet tall and weighs 800 kg. It was unveiled by the secretary of Unnayi Warier Smaraka Kalanilayam, Satish Vimalan, and will be used for rituals at the temple.

The life-like animal is made of rubber, fibre, metal, mesh, foam, and steel and runs on five motors. It can shake its head, move its ears and eyes, swish its tail, lift its trunk, and even spray water, it can be climbed upon and is operated by simply plugging it in. It can also be taken through the streets for rituals and processions as it is mounted on a wheelbase.

Also Read Developers to face FIR after 3 fatalities at Hyderabad construction site

The non-profit organization says that by donating these mechanical animals, they can save the real jumbos from the suffering of being constantly chained, controlled with weapons and deprived of their natural habitat.

PETA started donating mechanical elephants to temples in 2023 and has donated seven elephants till now with Kannan being the second elephant in Thrissur district. Last year in November, PETA donated a mechanical elephant named Vadakkumbad Sankaranarayanan to the Edayar Sree Vadakkumbad Shiva Vishnu Temple in Kannur, Kerala in collaboration with Actor Vedhika.