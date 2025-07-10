Hyderabad: Global sensation S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali has completed a glorious 10 years, and the franchise is back in the headlines for all the right reasons. On this special occasion, the makers have come up with an exciting surprise for fans, a re-release of the film, but with a twist!

Titled “Baahubali: The Epic,” the film will merge both parts — Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion into a single cinematic experience. This special edition is set to hit theatres globally on October 31, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

10 years ago, a question united the nation…

Now the question and the answer return together in ONE grand epic. #BaahubaliTheEpic releases worldwide on October 31st, 2025.#Celebrating10YearsOfBaahubali #DecadeofBaahubaliReign #Baahubali pic.twitter.com/iCdTyicF4F — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) July 10, 2025

As Baahubali trends once again, fans are revisiting not just the film’s grandeur but also some interesting behind-the-scenes details especially how much Prabhas was paid for his career-defining role.

Prabhas salary for Baahubali 1 and 2

For the unversed, Prabhas played a dual role Shivudu/Mahendra Baahubali and Amarendra Baahubali and committed nearly five years to the project. According to reports, he received around Rs 20 crore for Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Rs 25 crore for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). So, his total remuneration was between Rs 45 to 50 crores. At that time, this made him one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema.

Backed by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works, the Baahubali franchise broke records worldwide. While the first part earned around Rs 600 crore, the sequel soared past expectations, collecting an estimated Rs 1800 crore globally.

With Baahubali: The Epic all set to return to the big screens, fans can’t wait to relive the magic of Mahishmati once again.