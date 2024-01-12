Tibetan MPs to visit Telangana for advocacy campaign 

Hyderabad: A delegation of parliamentarians from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will hold a Tibet advocacy campaign in Maharashtra, Goa, and Telangana.

The campaign, scheduled between January 15 and January 31, 2024, will see the participation of parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten, Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi, Karma Gelek, and Tsering Yangchen, Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat said in a release.

Their visit to Telangana is scheduled between January 22 and January 25. Here, they are expected to meet with local leaders, partake in discussions, and conduct awareness programs about the Tibetan cause and the current situation in Tibet.