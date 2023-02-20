Ticket prices of Lucky Ali’s Hyderabad concert hiked, check here

Hyderabad: Fans of popular Bollywood singer Lucky Ali in Hyderabad are a little disappointed as the price for the singer’s concert is increasing day by day. The ‘O Sanam’ singer is all set to perform in the city on March 4. Earlier, the price per ticket for the ‘General Entry (Standing) was Rs 799 while it was Rs 1,999 for the ‘VIP (Standing)’ but just after the week the price increased twice.

The concert tickets are available on Paytm Insider and it is being sold at higher prices than expected. The cost for the ‘General Entry (Standing) ticket is currently showing Rs 1,799 while ‘Phase 2- VIP (Standing)’ is sold out at Rs 2,999.

Below is the full detail of the price of the tickets as shown in the Paytm Insider at the time of filing this report.

Phase 3 -General Entry (Standing) at Rs 1,799

Phase 3- Group of 4- General Entry (Standing) at Rs 6,399

Phase 3- Group of 6- General Entry (Standing) at Rs 8, 999

Phase2- VIP Entry (Standing) at Rs 2,999

Rumours mills suggest that the price of the tickets can further increase as the demand for the tickets is high. The singer will perform at the Hitext Exhibition Centre, one of Hyderabad’s most popular venues.

Whatever but the state-of-the-art sound and lighting system at Hitext Exhibition Centre promises to be an unforgettable experience for all music lovers and we are sure that Lucky Ali fans will have a great time.