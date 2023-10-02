Ticket To Finale winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; it’s not Shiv

The first ticket to finale task was between Nyrraa Banerjee, Arjit Taneja, and Aishwarya Sharma

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd October 2023 1:19 pm IST
Khatron ke Khiladi 13 Top 7(Image Source: Colors TV Instagram)

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is getting more and more intense with each passing day. The heart-stopping stunts since the first week have kept viewers on the edge of their seats. With the finale approaching, the competition is getting fierce, and only the bravest will grab their spot in the finale.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Ticket To Finale Winner

In the recent episodes on September 30 and October 1, the contestants faced a first ‘ticket to finale’ task, a chance to secure a spot in the grand finale. Nyrraa Banerjee, Arjit Taneja, and Aishwarya Sharma displayed their courage and skills in a task filled with adrenaline.

A surprise challenger, Hina Khan from Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, entered the scene, intensifying the challenge. However, Nyrraa, Arjit, and Aishwarya Sharma outshone her and earned the right to compete for the ticket to the finale.

Aishwarya Sharma defeated Aijit and Nyrra to emerge as the winner of the task, securing her position as the first finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Let’s wait and see who will manage to enter the top 5 finalists of KKK 13. The excitement continues to build as the show heads towards its nail-biting finale, promising more daring challenges and edge-of-the-seat moments.

