Tiger continues to strike fear in Jagtial, pug marks noticed near temple

Hyderabad: A tiger moving around the villages of Surampeta and Dammapeta in Kodimial mandal of Jagtial district continues to strike fear among villagers.

J-1, as the big cat is called, entered Nizamabad in the last week of February from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in neighbouring Maharashtra, and is believed to have taken shelter. Forest officials say the big cat reached Jagtial around mid-March.

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Most recently, its pug marks were sighted near a Shivalayam temple located in a forest near Dammapeta. It had killed some cattle in Surampeta village earlier this week.

The tiger has been moving in the districts of Nizamabad, Kamareddy and Jagtial for over a month after moving around Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Siddipet and Sircilla between January first week and February 15.

Forest officials have been tracking its movement for the past five months, and villagers have been advised not to go alone to fields early in the morning and to remain indoors at night.