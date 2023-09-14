Tiger cub dies six days after birth in Aurangabad zoo

Tigress Arpita gave birth to three cubs at the zoo on September 7.

Aurangabad: A cub born last week to a white tigress at Siddharth Zoo in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city has died due to kidney failure, a zoo official said on Thursday.

Tigress Arpita gave birth to three cubs at the zoo on September 7.

One of the cubs was weak from day one. The feline was being fed goat milk as it was not able to take its mother’s feed, the official said.

Some swelling was also observed in the cub’s abdominal area and it was being treated, he said.

The cub did not respond to the treatment and died on Wednesday, the official said, adding veterinarians at the zoo conducted an autopsy.

As per the primary report, the cub died due to kidney failure, he said.

The other two cubs are fine, the official said.

